Telegram managed to raise $ 1.7 billion from investors for the project

The Russian messaging app, Telegram was about to launch a cryptocurrency that according to its creators will revolutionize the market, nevertheless the United States blocked the project.

The app created by Pavel Durov had the plan to monetize Telegram, with the project called TON, a blockchain platform that would have a cryptocurrency called Gram.

According to Pavel Durov, TON was designed to share the pioneering decentralization principles by Bitcoin and Ethereum, but to be far superior to them in speed and scalability.

Telegram managed to raise $ 1.7 billion from investors for TON, but the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) of the United States determined that the cryptocurrency that the company was seeking to create was an illegal offer of securities that was also not regulated.

From that moment the United States began to delay the launch of TON, and it is believed that it was so because Telegram had a clause for all its investors that said that if the network was not launched on April 30, 2020 then they would return all their tokens , so when that date arrived, the company had no other option than to return the $ 1.7 billion dollars.

Durov says the US blocked TON and when they were looking to distribute the tokens outside the country the permission was denied because the North American investors could not participate in the project.

