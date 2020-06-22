Father’s Day, a holiday that is generally celebrated with barbecues, fun and family, has been limited this year as states vacillate between COVID-19 closure orders and the cautious opening of cities.

The United States has been fighting the new coronavirus since March, with measures that have halted the daily lives of most Americans. But cities and states have begun reopening restaurants and shops in recent weeks, as well as allowing larger social gatherings.

However, the progression of these phases has not allowed normality to resume completely, as many find that the traditions of Father’s Day, like Mother’s Day, are limited.

Jennifer Smith, 51, spoke to the VOA about celebrating Father’s Day away from her family in her hometown of Long Island, New York, for the first time since she moved to Ooltewah, Tennessee.

“We are here alone,” Smith said of her and her husband of 25 years, Mike. “In New York, we would have been my sister, my father, my nieces and nephews, Mike and the children. Anyone who is at home in New York.

Not being able to visit his family is the Smiths’ biggest disappointment in trying to celebrate this weekend. Similarly, the containment measures were brought in when Jennifer Smith’s father flew to Tennessee to visit them for an early Father’s Day.

“He got a flight, but it wasn’t as readily available as normal,” he explained. “Restaurants were open and we had no trouble getting reservations, but most tourist attractions [en Chattanooga, Tennessee] we would have liked to take it closed ».

Fortunately, the Smiths’ plans for their first Tennessee Father’s Day weekend included outings that social distancing regulations.

He said they planned to go out for lunch or dinner depending on what they decided to do, could take a walk, or stay home.

Most establishments can fill their dining rooms to half their capacity and guarantee social distancing by disabling certain chairs, using fewer tables, and forcing the use of masks for employees. Some restaurants even limit the waiters contact with food and have implemented the use of disposable paper menus.

Tennessee is divided, with several of its multiple counties seeing increasing COVID-19 cases and other counties with decreasing case numbers. Some have no cases, according to an interactive map published by The New York Times.

California seems similar to Tennessee, but the Ray family in Seal Beach, California, celebrate the Smiths differently.

«We do not celebrate big on Mother and Father’s Day. It is not a tradition; rather we do whatever is happening that weekend, “Pauline Ray told the VOA about the last days of the Father with her husband, Adam.

California’s initial state shutdown in response to COVID-19 went into effect in mid-March. But Ray, 42, described the counties around him and across the state as being responsible for deciding when to lift orders to stay home.

“The state is open. So we can do whatever we want, “he said. “This year it will be just my family with my mom and dad at their home in Mexico in Baja California, south of the border.”

The Rays’ plans for the holiday weekend did not change due to COVID-19 regulations or fears, but traveling outside of the country is something many are not allowed to do or are too afraid of.

The Gilbert family’s Father’s Day plans have remained intact and probably would have even if their midwestern Wisconsin state had not begun to reopen.

“Usually we do some outdoor activity, so we’ll go hiking in a park or go down to the lake shore. Just enjoy the outdoors, ”said Sophie Gilbert, 20, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “And generally for dinner, we do a cookout. My dad likes to cook meats, so we all enjoy the fruits of his work. Or my mom will cook her favorite dinner ».