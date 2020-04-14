Americans are beginning to see the first payments in their bank accounts to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

AP –

The Internal Tax Service (IRSFor his acronym in English) he tweeted on Saturday that he had begun to deposit the money in the accounts of the taxpayers and that it will work to get them out as quickly as possible. Congress approved these one-time payments within a relief pack emergency to cope with the damage caused by the disease COVID-19.

The exact time when people will receive their money depends on several factors, including their income level and the method of payment delivery.

Here are the details about the program:

WHO WILL RECEIVE A CHECK?

Any adult earning up to $ 75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a valid Social Security number will receive a payment of $ 1,200.

The payment gradually decreases for those who earn more and disappears for those with incomes above $ 99,000. For married couples, the two adults will receive $ 1,200, and the decline will start at $ 150,000 in income and will reach zero for couples who earn $ 198,000.

Parents will also receive payments of $ 500 for each child who is entitled to it; this is generally for those who are 16 years old or younger.

For heads of households with one child, the benefit begins to decrease from $ 112,500 of income and reaches zero at $ 136,500.

Even those who are only subject to Social Security payments or other government benefit programs can receive a check.

WHO WILL NOT RECEIVE ONE?

People with high incomes are excluded, as well as anyone who lacks a valid Social Security number.

If someone is dependent on someone else’s income, such as an adult child or student, they will not receive a payment.

Non-US citizens who do not yet have a green card or have not met the residency requirement of the IRS Called “proof of substantial presence” they are not entitled to receive a check. People who filed Form 1040-PR or 1040-SS for 2019 are not eligible; these are ways of IRS used for certain types of self-employment income in Puerto Rico.

WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO TO RECEIVE A CHECK?

Most people don’t have to do anything.

Checks will arrive by direct deposit if a taxpayer included the relevant information in their tax return filed this year or last year.

Some Americans are not required to file a tax return, such as taxpayers low-income, those who receive Social Security payments, some veterans of the armed forces and people with disabilities.

After a struggle with the legislators, in the long run the Treasury Department and the IRS They decided that those who receive Social Security payments and retirees from the rail system, who are not normally required to file their tax returns, would not need to file a simple tax refund application to receive payment.

Any other person who is not normally required to file your tax return and who does not receive Social Security payments will have to submit a short refund request to receive payment. The Treasury unveiled an online tool on Friday that allows these people who don’t normally file to register faster to receive their check.

If someone did not file a tax refund for the 2018 or 2019 tax year, the IRS exhorts her to do so as soon as possible.

And for the people who filed their statement during those years, but did not include information to make a direct deposit, the IRS You plan to have an application called “Get my Payment” available this week that will allow you to add your bank information to receive the deposit.

For everyone else, the government will send a check in the mail.

WHEN WILL I RECEIVE PAYMENT?

Direct deposits started this weekend. The Treasury said that tens of millions of people will receive direct deposits by Wednesday.

Everyone who is paid will be sent a written notice within 15 days of how much was received and how it was shipped. He IRS He also indicated that the app will allow taxpayers track the status of your money.

In a memorandum issued a few days ago, lawmakers indicated that paper checks will not begin mailing until May. And since those checks would be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, the process could last until August.

However, the Treasury said that check payments would begin in the next days of April. He did not confirm an exact date, or how long it would take to complete those distributions. But he did say Monday that he anticipates that “a large majority of eligible Americans” will receive their payment in the next two weeks.

All payments will be made based on income. Those who earn less will receive them first.

WHY WILL IT TAKE SO MUCH?

It is a hard waiting time for those who are struggling financially.

However, the Treasury and the IRS They need to sort through an enormous amount of information and create a complex plan of distribution methods fairly quickly, said Mark Mazur, director of the Center for Fiscal Policy, a nonprofit organization. Outdated technology of IRS It could also help slow things down.

“For the vast majority of people this will work; it may not be as fast as they would like, but it will work,” Mazur said.

Another Treasury-supervised program, the Payroll Protection Program for small businesses, also began issuing payments over the weekend.

BE CAREFUL

Furthermore, the IRS It is urging people to beware of possible fraud related to payments of compensation for the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The tax service will never phone, text, email, or contact people via social media to ask for personal or bank account information. It also warns the taxpayers Beware of emails with attachments or links that claim to have special information about these payments or refunds.