Regulators in the United States authorized a new test to detect the coronavirus. This is the third coronavirus test that the United States has passed. The new test can deliver an accurate result in 15 minutes.

United States regulators have authorized a new type of test for the coronavirus that government officials have promoted as a key resource for the resumption of activities in the country.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Saturday an emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by San Diego’s Quidel Corp., the AP news agency reported.

The new coronavirus test can quickly detect protein fragments in swab samples taken from inside the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement.

The antigen test is the third type of test to be cleared by the FDA.

Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is with a nasal sample from the patient of the virus’s genetic material. Although considered highly accurate, testing can take hours and requires expensive and specialized equipment, used primarily in commercial laboratories, hospitals, or universities.

A second type of test analyzes the antibodies in the blood, the proteins produced by the body days or weeks after fighting the disease. Such tests are useful for researchers to understand how far the virus has spread in a community, but not to detect active infections.

Antigen tests can diagnose active infections by detecting the latest toxic traces of the virus rather than the genetic code of the virus itself.

The FDA indicated that it hopes to authorize more antigen testing soon.

Quidel said Saturday that the test can offer an accurate and automatic result in 15 minutes.

The FDA emergency authorization “allows us to arm our healthcare workers and emergency responders with a first-line solution for the diagnosis of COVID-19, by speeding up the time of diagnosis and potential treatment,” said Douglas Bryant, director general Quidel, through a statement.

FDA approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results. https://t.co/Rs1wIobEYv – NBC News (@NBCNews) May 10, 2020

The Abbott Laboratories genetic material test used at the White House also takes approximately 15 minutes.

The United States has tried to increase testing with the genetic method, but the country’s daily count has stayed in the 200,000 to 250,000 range for weeks, below the millions of daily tests most experts consider necessary to reopen schools. , shops, churches and other institutions of daily life.

Quarantine 3 experts on White House coronaviruses, including Fauci

Three members of the White House response team to the coronavirus, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been quarantined because they were in contact with a person who was detected with COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the The nation’s safest real estate is invulnerable to contagions.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the prominent members of that task force, has gained national notoriety for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and the resulting disease, COVID-19.