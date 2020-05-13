Photo: REUTERS / Tom Brenner

Millions of workers and small business owners who cannot earn an income while sheltered in their homes face economic ruin. So, in order to mitigate the problem, dozens of states are making confinement more flexible.

Most have not even met the minimum requirements to do so safely, and some are reactivating, although cases of coronavirus continue to rise, which is a recipe for disaster. Many scientists say the dreaded “second wave” of infections may not wait until fall, it could become a storm of small waves that hit the entire country unpredictably.

However, the resumption of activities will continue. According to scientists, now the topic is whether the country can minimize damage with the intelligent adoption of new tactics.

There is increasing evidence that mouthguards, if everyone wears them in public places, are much more effective at stopping transmission than previously said. Tests are still totally inadequate across the country, but home-use tests such as nasal swab and saliva tests may offer a clearer idea of ​​where the virus is.

Americans line up to get antibody tests that could reveal who has a certain immunity. Initial (but still controversial) studies indicate that there may be more Americans with antibodies than originally thought.

Employers are dedicating themselves to designing safer workplaces. A moderately effective antiviral treatment has been found and laboratories around the world are searching for a vaccine at an unprecedented rate.

But, although it is still possible to mitigate the impact of the resumption of activities, even that goal is difficult for the country.

As the weather is already warmer, Americans are having trouble staying home or staying within two meters on crowded beaches, hiking trails, and playgrounds.

Many refuse to wear face masks, and governors and mayors have questioned whether they should be forced to do so.

Fifty brands of antibody tests are available, but many are imprecise. Many states are rushing to make employers and merchants create a safe environment. Furthermore, emergency closings have been intertwined with partisan politics and Libertarian extremists, defenders of the right to bear arms, and anti-vaccine activists call them a violation of individual liberties.

The deaths have already far exceeded the 60,000 expected for August. Even President Donald Trump has started to talk about an amount that could go as high as 100,000, or maybe more.

Some epidemiological models predict triple that in a few months, closer to the 240,000 that were forecast in March by the White House task force that takes care of the coronavirus, before they started using a more optimistic model.

“We are not resuming science-based activities,” said Thomas R. Frieden, who was director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the Obama administration. “We are restarting due to political, ideological issues and pressure from the population. And I don’t think this ends well“

All good at first

The effects of the reactivation will not be seen immediately and, in the absence of widespread evidence, it will be difficult to know how the country is doing in the fight against the virus.

It takes two to three weeks for newly infected people to become seriously ill and require hospitalization.

“I am concerned that in those states where activities will resume very soon, people will stay home long enough to avoid an immediate second wave. Other states could see that and draw wrong conclusions, “said Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

The effectiveness of social distancing has been proven to stop the transmission of the virus in the places where it was adopted. But now, even terrified New Yorkers at the epicenter of the outbreak are already getting tired of that move..

Nationwide, some 25,000 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, continue to be confirmed daily.

Most of the requirements to resume activities establish that in a state there must be a decrease in cases for at least fourteen days, before even considering reactivation. Almost none of the states that are now restarting activities have met that basic criterion.

At a minimum, the state must do enough randomized testing to detect an increase in cases anywhere within its borders. Otherwise, the first unambiguous sign that something is wrong will be the wail of sirens when patients needing oxygen are transferred to the emergency room..

A model from Harvard University proposes to increase the tests to 20 million per day nationwide in order to detect outbreaks in a timely manner.

Admiral Brett P. Giroir, director of testing strategy for the coronavirus team, recently said that There was “no way” to achieve that goal, and that, by June, it could be possible to do eight million tests a month, or about 270,000 a day.

For now, the ambitious goal of tracing the contacts of all infected people is inconceivable. Epidemiological models in the United States and data from China indicate that each case generates approximately 50 contacts, so the 25,000 new daily cases in the United States generate 1.3 million contacts that must be found every day.

According to the advocacy group Masks4All, making the use of masks compulsory has many possibilities of reducing transmission, according to new evidence not only from Asia, where the use of masks has long been common, but also from the Czech Republic, Germany , Israel and other countries.

The biggest mistake made in the United States and in some European countries that has caused their control of the epidemic to fail “Is that people do not wear masks”said George F. Gao, the director of the China Center for Disease Control, who studied at Oxford and Harvard universities.

This issue has been immersed in politics: the president does not want to use it, some protesters have compared it to the Muslim veils and the client of a supermarket that forced the use of face masks decided to use a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Requirements not met

In the absence of clear national rules for the resumption of activities, the governors are establishing their own, and some allow much closer personal contact than others.

For example, in nineteen states it is already or will soon be possible to go cut your hair or dye your roots. Many states are allowing restaurants to reopen with some restrictions.

Instead, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declined to give a date to relax state-wide restrictions, although three regions will be allowed to restart their activities on Friday.

Florida, Tennessee and Texas are resuming activities While their cases and deaths are reaching new highs which, according to experts, means that it is impossible to know when they will reach their maximum point or how high it will be..

Frustrated Americans hardly realize how lax the restrictions are in the country compared to those that have been imposed elsewhere.

In China, for months, only small groups of essential workers were allowed to leave the house.

No city in China was authorized to reactivate until fourteen days had passed without any new case, a requirement that no city in the United States is expected to meet.

If deaths in the United States increased, strict measures like these could, in theory, be imposed.

The Spanish influenza of 1918 leaves us with some lessons.

A new analysis of the epidemic, developed by the National Office of Economic Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts, concluded that various containment measures were “clearly successful” in reducing death rates. But in the end they failed to curb global mortality in most cities because the restrictions were lifted prematurely..

“The lesson for the ongoing pandemic in 2020 is that, in order to reduce global deaths, such interventions have to be sustained for a considerably longer time than a few weeks,” wrote leading economist Robert J. Barro.

Uncontrolled experiments

Frieden, the former CDC director, now heads the public health advocacy group Resolve to Save Lives that has released concrete guidelines for the revival.

“Every day I see the two models that address the issue,” he said. “The China model, which means using the world’s most authoritative method and the best digital tracking system to chase and stop all cases and then wait for a vaccine. So far, it is working. ”

Conversely, Sweden is trying to achieve “collective immunity” by allowing healthy young people to catch the rhythm they expect to be slow and steady. Elementary schools are open, higher schools are closed, everyone is asked to be cautious in public places, and older adults are invited to stay at home.

“And then,” he added, “there is the American approach, which is:‘ To hell … I heard something on Fox News. We’re going to try it!'”.

However, Sweden is paying a high price, and Frieden regards his success as “still to be determined.”

As of Sunday, the death rate per capita was 319 per million Swedes, which is higher than the figure for the United States, which is 242 per million inhabitants.

Allowing 50 states and more territories to carry out contradictory and uncoordinated experiments regarding the resumption of activities is “challenging Mother Nature to kill you or someone you love,” Frieden said. “Mother Nature strikes the last, and strikes well“

