Pharmaceutical Abbott added that tests for COVID-19 will be available next week for designated health centers in the US

EFE –

The authorities of U.S have given the green light in the last hours to a test to diagnose COVID-19, manufactured by the Abbott Pharmaceutical, which offers results in less than fifteen minutes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized this Friday night test for emergency use.

In its notification, the FDA explains that the test serves to “detect viral SARS-CoV-2 RNA (ribonucleic acid) nucleic acid in direct nasal, nasopharyngeal, and throat specimens, as well as in nasal, nasopharyngeal, and throat of viral transport means of individuals suspected of COVID-19“

For his part, Abbot specified in a statement that the test can offer positive results in five minutes, and negatives at 13.

The pharmacist added that the tests will be available next week to designated health centers in the US, and that it intends to deliver 50,000 tests daily to the country’s health system. It also expects to produce around five million test a month.

The tests are portable and can be done outside of hospitals.

“The pandemic of COVID-19 will be fought from multiple fronts, and a test Portable molecular imaging that delivers results in minutes adds a wide range of diagnostic solutions needed to fight the virus, “said Abott President Robert Ford.

The person in charge stressed that these test they can be practiced in patient care settings “outside the four traditional walls of a hospital in the hot spots of the outbreak.”

This Friday, the USA, which registers the highest number of infections worldwide, crossed the barrier of 100,000 detected cases.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the USA has 104,837 cases; followed by Italy, with 86,498; and China, with 81,996.

Six days ago, the FDA authorized the emergency use of another test to diagnose in approximately 45 minutes. COVID-19, manufactured by Cepheid.