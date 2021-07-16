USA and Michael Phelps, the goals to beat in Tokyo 2020

07/16/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The US has no name. They are the power of the powers and, although the USSR in their day and China try to overshadow them, it is impossible. Americans are the best and they feel better. They have an enviable sports structure and are a powerhouse in practically all sports.

The United States arrives in Tokyo leading the historic medal table with an abysmal advantage over the second. Total of 2520 metals, 1022 gold. Brutal figures in the modern era that will not stop increasing and that only other nations can dream of. A dream record that is the envy of anyone and that it has in Tokyo the opportunity to continue growing.

In fact, they are the favorites to win the medal table of this edition with a very low quota of [1.1] and who win more than 43.5 medals are paid to [1.83]. Everything that is not that they lead the table will be a real surprise and everything indicates that the Americans will triumph again.

And in that maelstrom of medals there is an athlete who has contributed the most. Michael Phelps, the pool shark and a legend of the world Olympics. Competed in three Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016) and added an insane amount of medals that is far from being repeated.

It is true that there are athletes in other modalities who do not have the possibility of adding so many metals due to their discipline and due to the number of winches in play, but the number of 28 medals that Phelps has achieved is still simply incredible data. 23 of them are gold and, to give you an idea, the second who has achieved the most gold in history was Larisa Latynina, a Soviet gymnast, with nine.