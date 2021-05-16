USA against China: allocate 52,000 million to reduce Asian dependence on chips

THE MOTOR WORLD

Madrid

Updated Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 12:32

The semiconductor crisis could lose up to 110,000 million in revenue in 2021

The US is not willing to lose the semiconductor battle against China. In fact, it is being taken as part of the confrontation that both countries have for being the leader of the world economy.

To reduce reliance on Chinese semiconductor manufacturing, a group of US senators has produced a proposal of 52,000 million dollars, which would significantly boost production and research of semiconductor chips in the US over the next five years, according to Reuters.

The funding for the chips is expected to be included in a bill that the Senate will adopt next week to spend more than $ 110 billion on basic advanced technology research so that the US can better compete with China. It must be said that 110,000 million is the figure that the consulting firm AlixPartners expects car manufacturers to stop entering this year due to the shortage of chips.

The proposal includes $ 49.5 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations to fund chip provisions that were included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, according to a draft of the proposal seen by Reuters.

12% of the total

Even President Joe Biden has also asked for $ 50 billion to boost semiconductor research and production to get this industry back on track. The US accounted for 37% of semiconductor and microelectronics production in 1990; and today it only manufactures 12% of semiconductors.

There is an urgent need for our economic and national security to provide funds to rapidly implement these critical programs. The Chinese Communist Party is aggressively investing more than 150 billion in the manufacture of semiconductors to be able to control this key technology, says the summary.

The draft says it would include $ 39 billion in R&D and production incentives and $ 10.5 billion to implement programs that include the National Center for Semiconductor Technology, the National Packaging Manufacturing Program, and R&D programs.

For its part, Europe does not consider it essential to support the production of this type of components beyond the investments made by the companies themselves, as is the case of the Volkswagen Group, which intends to control 60% of the software components of its vehicles before 2025 and not 10 % as it does so far.

