It was the Secret Service who revealed that they sprayed pepper spray to remove the protesters and thus give Donald Trump access to the White House

The US Secret Service recognized this Saturday that this month it used pepper spray to disperse the protesters around the White House and make way for the president Donald trump, after almost two weeks denying that he had used any tear agent.

The admission of the Secret Service, the body in charge of Trump’s security, came during a new day of protests across the United States due to police violence against African-Americans, including a demonstration with at least 300 people in central Washington.

The incident to which the Secret Service referred took place on June 1, when federal agents suddenly dispersed the protesters from Lafayette Park, next to the White House, so that Trump could leave his residence, cross the square and take a photo before a church with a Bible in hand.

USE OF GAS AND PEPPER PUMPS

Four days later, the Secret Service assured that « no one of its personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray » in that operation, the agency recalled in a statement on Saturday.

However, « since then, the agency has learned that one of its employees used capsicum spray (that is, pepper spray) during that operation, » to « respond to an individual in an assault attitude, » the brief said. note.

The Secret Service corrected their position after almost two weeks in which the White House has accused the media of lying about the use of pepper spray or with a tear effect on that day.

Although it tends to differ from tear gas because it normally consists of the chemical chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) and the pepper spray derived from the vegetable capsicum, that type of spray irritates the eyes to the point of causing tears, pain, and even temporary blindness.

The day after the incident, the US Park Police He also denied that his agents « or those who supported them » had used tear gas to disperse the protestersbut « smoke cans and pepper bombs ».

A Park Police spokesman, Eduardo Delgado, told CNN last week that the agency had made « a mistake » in saying that it did not use « any tear gas » during the operation, because the pepper bombs can be considered as such.

PROTESTS CONTINUE ALL OVER THE US

The correction came during the third consecutive Saturday of protests in the United States against police violence, spurred by the murder of African-American George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a white police officer pressed his knee to the victim’s neck. for almost nine minutes.

The protests continued in a peaceful environment but were far less crowded in Washington than the week before, when more than 10,000 people gathered in the capital.

This Saturday, dozens of people gathered in front of the newly reopened Lafayette Square to the rhythm of house music, and another group protested in front of the house of the mayor, Muriel Bowser, to ask her to cut the funds to the Police.

The protest was most massive in Boston, where thousands of people marched against police brutality, and was especially intense in Atlanta, Georgia, where the crowd was outraged at the news that another young African-American man, Rayshard Brooks, was shot dead on Friday. of a white agent.