New York, USA.

Sportswear firm Adidas has committed to a “lasting change” after the anti-racist protests that are taking place in state United and has announced that 30% of its new hires in the country will be people African American or Latina, amid criticism for benefiting from black culture but giving little support to the collective.

“The events of the last two weeks have made us all reflect on what we can do to confront cultural and systemic forces that uphold racism, “the CEO of AdidasKasper Rorsted, who recognized “the immense contribution of the black community” to the “success” of the firm.

According to the note, both Adidas as Reebok – which it acquired in 2005 – will increase its diversity and “a minimum of 30% of the new positions in the US. “will deal with African-American and Latino people, while it will soon announce a” goal “of representation of these minorities for the entire workforce in North America.

The initiative comes after several days of protests against systemic racism throughout USA. triggered by the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police in Minneapolis, which has generated reactions in companies and institutions, and in the case of Adidas, criticism of its own employees at its headquarters in Portland (Oregon).

Investment

The firm also promised to invest $ 20 million over the next four years. for various programs to support the African American community through sport and education; and to finance 50 annual university scholarships for employees of this minority over the next five years.

“Although we have talked about the importance of inclusion, we must do more to create an environment in which all our employees feel safe, listened to and have equal opportunities to advance their careers,” explained the chief executive of Adidas.

“Black lives matter (Black Lives Matter). We recognize the immense contribution of the black community to our success and that of others. We promise to improve our corporate culture to ensure fairness, diversity, and opportunity. We understand that the fight against racism must be continuous and active. We must do better and we will do it, “he added.