More than 3.8 million people in the United States applied for unemployment benefits last week, with which almost 30 million have already done so in six weeks amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reported this Thursday the Department of Labor
EFE – Last week’s figure is somewhat lower, however, at 4.42
million requests for this benefit in the previous week as
result of the paralysis of much of the economic activities
in United States due to measures to contain the COVID-19
The
average of requests in four weeks, which gives a better idea of the
market trend, fell from 5.79 million to 5.03 million in the
week ending on April 25.
The government report
noted that the rate of unemployed covered by the subsidy reached
12.4% in the week ending April 18, an increase of 1.5
percentage points over the previous week and “the highest level in
history of this indicator. ”
In the week ending 18
April there were 17.99 million people receiving the subsidy for
unemployment, with an increase of 2.17 million from the previous week and
also “the highest level in the history of this indicator”.
The
weekly number of new applications has been decreasing in
last three weeks as the country becomes more intense
debate on the need to maintain the rules of “distancing
social “that paralyze activities in order to combat
pandemic, or the convenience of gradually reopening businesses to
avoid further damage to the economy.
The unemployment In U.S.A.
rose from 3.5% in February to 4.4% in March, but experts point
that the indicator will go off in April as the
negative impact of pandemic.