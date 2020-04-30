More than 3.8 million people in the United States applied for unemployment benefits last week, with which almost 30 million have already done so in six weeks amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reported this Thursday the Department of Labor

EFE – Last week’s figure is somewhat lower, however, at 4.42

million requests for this benefit in the previous week as

result of the paralysis of much of the economic activities

in United States due to measures to contain the COVID-19

The

average of requests in four weeks, which gives a better idea of ​​the

market trend, fell from 5.79 million to 5.03 million in the

week ending on April 25.

The government report

noted that the rate of unemployed covered by the subsidy reached

12.4% in the week ending April 18, an increase of 1.5

percentage points over the previous week and “the highest level in

history of this indicator. ”

In the week ending 18

April there were 17.99 million people receiving the subsidy for

unemployment, with an increase of 2.17 million from the previous week and

also “the highest level in the history of this indicator”.

The

weekly number of new applications has been decreasing in

last three weeks as the country becomes more intense

debate on the need to maintain the rules of “distancing

social “that paralyze activities in order to combat

pandemic, or the convenience of gradually reopening businesses to

avoid further damage to the economy.

The unemployment In U.S.A.

rose from 3.5% in February to 4.4% in March, but experts point

that the indicator will go off in April as the

negative impact of pandemic.