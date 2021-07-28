USA achieves first victory at Games by overwhelming Iran 120-66

It seemed clear that America’s next rival would pay for the broken dishes … and it has. Those of Gregg Popovic have had no mercy on Iran. With a constant scoring and more in line with what is expected of them, the Americans have passed over their rival to end up winning 120-66.

With up to six players reaching ten points – the top scorer was Damian Lillard with 21 – there was no match directly. At the end of the first quarter they were 16 ahead. At the break they stretched it to 30. To finish the account it was 54 difference.

The truth is that what was seen on the parquet met the forecasts. Iran, with a Hamed Haddadi who had 15 points and 6 rebounds, is the weakest rival in the group. For Team Usa it was a victory as necessary as it was desired. The defeat against France hurt a lot; So much so that there was even talk of a lack of understanding between the players and Gregg Popovich. Now, with the first victory on the locker, everything is focused on beating the Czech Republic on the last day to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Team play

Far from any player having carried the weight of the game, the Americans have shown a joint game that is very necessary under the FIBA ​​rules, which open the door to being able to collapse the paint. Thus, Team USA has distributed up to 34 assists for 42 baskets; that is, more than 80 percent of them have arrived after a teammate passes. In addition, on this occasion it has accompanied the exterior success, since 19 of the 39 triples attempted have entered.

Squeezing in defense

Although Iran is not the toughest team to see if the United States has improved in so few days, at least to Popovich’s satisfaction there were positive notes. Added to those already mentioned is the fact that they caused up to 23 losses for their rival. For a team that physically surpasses its rivals, causing those mistakes and having the possibility of running seems key.

