The US secretary of state, in a meeting with his Southeast Asian counterparts on Thursday, accused China of taking advantage of world fears about the coronavirus pandemic to boost its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea.

AP –

Mike Pompeo He made this accusation at a video meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) whose topic was the coronavirus.

Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea they collide with those of Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia – members of ASEAN – and face questions from Washington, which maintains an active naval presence in the Pacific.

“Beijing has taken measures to distract from the new Chinese unilateral announcement of administrative districts on disputed islands and sea areas of the South China Sea, its sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel earlier this month and its ‘research posts’ on the Fiery Cross and Subi reefs, “Pompeo said.

He also accused China of sending militarized ships to discourage other countries from exploiting offshore oil and gas fields.

Most of the participants dedicated their speeches to the health, economic and social problems caused by COVID-19.

“Foreign ministers exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, as well as information and the most effective methods of dealing with the outbreak from a public health perspective,” said Singapore. “They noted the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and highlighted the need for ASEAN and United States collaborate closely on how to approach post-pandemic economic recovery going forward. ”

Pompeo thanked Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia for their material help in fighting the outbreak and highlighted the financial help of United States.