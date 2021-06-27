USA, 70 Grand Slams without a male champion

It seems incredible that a power like USA is going through such a critical time. And it is true that having ten players within the ATP top 100 is an achievement to be valued, but it is useless if we compare it to the numbers they had in any of the past decades. A permanent era where quantity and quality went hand in hand, quite the opposite that occurs today. This Monday starts Wimbledon 2021, tournament where they will be fulfilled – unless there is a miracle – 70 consecutive Grand Slam without seeing an American champion on the men’s circuit. Since Andy Roddick lift the trophy at the US Open 2003, no compatriot of his has managed to relieve him.

The data is alarming, considering that the United States came to completely dominate a dressing room where the Agassi, Sampras, Courier, Connors, McEnroe and company were in charge of fitting the flag of the fifty white stars at the top each season. Glorious was the journey between 1993 and 1995, where they signed a triplet per year. Today times have changed, to the point of not finding no North American in the world top30. Next I will review the role of American men’s tennis in the last 70 Grand Slam. A cycle full of disenchantment that seems to have no end.

Best USA results in the last 70 Grand Slam [ATP]

2004 Australian Open: Andre Agassi (SEMIFINALS) 2004 Roland Garros: Spadea / Roddick (Second round) 2004 Wimbledon: Andy Roddick (FINAL) 2004 US Open: Agassi / Roddick (Quarterfinals) 2005 Australian Open: Andy Roddick (SEMIFINALS) 2005 Roland Garros: Roddick / Blake / Spadea (Second round) 2005 Wimbledon: Andy Roddick (FINAL) 2005 US Open: Andre Agassi (FINAL) 2006 Australian Open: Andy Roddick (Fourth round) 2006 Roland Garros: James Blake (Third round) 2006 Wimbledon: Blake / Roddick / Fish / Agassi (Third round) 2006 US Open: Andy Roddick (FINAL) 2007 Australian Open: Andy Roddick (SEMIFINALS) 2007 Roland Garros: Zero wins in the main draw! 2007 Wimbledon: Andy Roddick (Quarter-finals) 2007 US Open: Andy Roddick (Quarter-finals) 2008 Australian Open: James Blake (Quarter-finals) 2008 Roland Garros: Robby Ginepri (Fourth round) 2008 Wimbledon: Bobby Reynolds (Third round) 2008 US Open: Fish / Roddick (Quarter-finals) 2009 Australian Open: Andy Roddick (SEMIFINALS) 2009 Roland Garros: Andy Roddick (Fourth round) 2009 Wimbledon: Andy Roddick (FINAL) 2009 US Open: John Isner (Fourth round) 2010 Australian Open: Andy Roddick (Quarterfinals) 2010 Roland Garros: Robby Ginepri (Fourth round) 2010 Wimbledon: Querrey / Roddick (Fourth round) 2010 US Open: Querrey / Fish (Fourth round) 2011 Australian Open: Andy Roddick (Fourth round) 2011 Roland Garros: Mardy Fish (Third round) 2011 Wimbledon: Mardy Fish (Quarterfinals) 2011 US Open: Isner / Roddick (Quarterfinals) 2012 Open de Australia: John Isner (Third round) 2012 Roland Garros: Levine / Isner / Baker (Second round) 2012 Wimbledon: Baker / Fish (Fourth round) 2012 US Open: Roddick / Fish (Fourth round) 2013 Australian Open: Sam Querrey ( Third round) 2013 Roland Garros: Isner / Querrey (Third round) 2013 Wimbledon: Ram / Isner / Kudla / Blake / Reynolds (Second round) 2013 US Open: Smyczek / Sock / Isner (Third round) 2014 Australian Open: Young / Querrey (Third round) 2014 Roland Garros: John Isner (Fourth round) 2014 Wimbledon: John Isner (Third round) 2014 US Open: Querrey / Isn er (Third round) 2015 Australian Open: Isner / Johnson (Third round) 2015 Roland Garros: Jack Sock (Fourth round) 2015 Wimbledon: Dennis Kudla (Fourth round) 2015 US Open: Isner / Young (Fourth round) 2016 Open de Australia: John Isner (Fourth round) 2016 Roland Garros: John Isner (Fourth round) 2016 Wimbledon: Sam Querrey (Quarterfinals) 2016 US Open: Jack Sock (Fourth round) 2017 Australian Open: Querrey / Sock (Third round) 2017 Roland Garros: Isner / Johnson (Third round) 2017 Wimbledon: Sam Querrey (SEMIFINALS) 2017 US Open: Sam Querrey (Quarterfinals) 2018 Australian Open: Tennys Sandgren (Fourth round) 2018 Roland Garros: John Isner (Fourth round) 2018 Wimbledon: John Isner (SEMIFINALS) 2018 US Open: John Isner (Quarter-finals) 2019 Australian Open: Frances Tiafoe (Quarter-finals) 2019 Roland Garros: Taylor Fritz (Second round) 2019 Wimbledon: Sam Querrey (Quarter-finals) 2019 US Open: Kudla / Sandgren / Isner (Third round) 2020 Australian Open: Tennys Sandgren (Quarter-finals) 2020 Wimbledon: CANCELED 2020 US Open: Frances Tiafoe (Fourth round) 2020 Roland Garros: Sebastian Korda (Fourth round) 2021 Australian Open: Mackenzie McDonald (Quarter-finals) 2021 Roland Garros: Isner / Johnson / Giron / Opelka (Third round) 2021 Wimbledon: TO DISPUTE

Nostalgia, memories and a stark reality. Right now there will be 18-year-olds who have never seen an American player lift a Grand Slam, as hard as it sounds. In this historical gap, the maximum they reached was to step on FIVE finals (curiously, at five o’clock they were defeated by Roger Federer), SIX semifinals and 18 quarter-finals. When was the last time the US flag was present in a final? Wimbledon 2009. Since that tragic afternoon in which Andy Roddick lifted his third layup in London, just two Grand Slam semi-finals in the last twelve seasons. Both at Wimbledon, by the way.

Of course, there was so much advantage that they dragged from the past that USA To this day, it remains the nation with the most Grand Slam titles in the men’s singles category. Within the Open Era they have collected a total of 52 trophies (distributed among 13 players), followed at a long distance by the 27 of Spain (divided between seven players) and the 25 of Sweden (distributed among four players).

The girls make up for the situation

The present is dramatic for men, immersed in a spiral where there are fewer and fewer players with a lower competitive level. Luckily, as also happens in life, women come to fix any situation. While in ATP the boys do not raise their heads, in the WTA circuit they have never stopped celebrating successes. Putting the magnifying glass on this same fork (2004-2021) we will find 22 Grand Slam titles divided among four players (17 of Serena Williams, 3 from his sister Venus, 1 of Sloane stpehens and 2 of Sofia kenin). Only this week, for example, we will find 16 of their tennis players among the top hundred in the world, seven of them being members of the top30. In their hands is that North America can continue to have a leading role on the big stages.