US yields fall on general caution against risky assets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury prices surged on Monday, pushing yields to two-week lows as investors became nervous about the volatility of risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. .

* Market players were also concerned about the possible reduction in asset purchases by the Federal Reserve due to strong economic data.

* US 10-year yields fell to two-week lows, as did 20- and 30-year yields.

* “We are entering a rather listless summer trading period. There are not many key events and there is very little data,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rate strategist at TD Securities. “There are quite a few concerns about risk and risk assets and that is driving a shift to Treasuries,” he added.

* However, US equities were trading higher on Monday as rising oil prices boosted energy stocks. Cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin, were also up on Monday, but only after a sharp drop over the weekend.

* By mid-morning, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 1.5978% from 1.632% on Friday.

30-year returns in the United States were down to 2.2903% from 2.233% on Friday.

* Yields on five-year notes, which often reflect interest rate expectations, fell to 0.8050% from 0.828% on Friday.

* The market is also preparing for the auction of US two, five and seven year bonds this week.

MONDAY 1423 GMT

Price Yield Change

net income

current (PBS)

Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.005

Six-month bills 0.02 0.0203 0.000

Two-year bond 99-242 / 256 0.1534 -0.004

Three-year bond 99-200 / 256 0.324 -0.008

Five-year bond 99-182 / 256 0.8099 -0.018

Seven-year bond 99-224 / 256 1.2689 -0.019

10-year bond 100-36 / 256 1.6097 -0.022

20-year bond 100-168 / 256 2.2091 -0.035

30-year bond 101-156 / 256 2.3004 -0.033

