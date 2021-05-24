US yields fall on general caution against risky assets

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury prices surged on Monday, pushing yields to two-week lows as investors became nervous about the volatility of risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. .
* Market players were also concerned about the possible reduction in asset purchases by the Federal Reserve due to strong economic data.
* US 10-year yields fell to two-week lows, as did 20- and 30-year yields.
* “We are entering a rather listless summer trading period. There are not many key events and there is very little data,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rate strategist at TD Securities. “There are quite a few concerns about risk and risk assets and that is driving a shift to Treasuries,” he added.
* However, US equities were trading higher on Monday as rising oil prices boosted energy stocks. Cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin, were also up on Monday, but only after a sharp drop over the weekend.
* By mid-morning, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 1.5978% from 1.632% on Friday.
30-year returns in the United States were down to 2.2903% from 2.233% on Friday.
* Yields on five-year notes, which often reflect interest rate expectations, fell to 0.8050% from 0.828% on Friday.
* The market is also preparing for the auction of US two, five and seven year bonds this week.
MONDAY 1423 GMT
Price Yield Change
net income
current (PBS)
Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.005
Six-month bills 0.02 0.0203 0.000
Two-year bond 99-242 / 256 0.1534 -0.004
Three-year bond 99-200 / 256 0.324 -0.008
Five-year bond 99-182 / 256 0.8099 -0.018
Seven-year bond 99-224 / 256 1.2689 -0.019
10-year bond 100-36 / 256 1.6097 -0.022
20-year bond 100-168 / 256 2.2091 -0.035
30-year bond 101-156 / 256 2.3004 -0.033
(Report Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; edited in Spanish by Javier López)