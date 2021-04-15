US Yields Fall Despite Economic Data: Chart

Bloomberg

Peru candidate seeks to renegotiate with mining companies, not control them

(Bloomberg) – The winner of the first round of Peru's presidential election will seek to renegotiate contracts with mining companies instead of seizing assets, a party official said, although Peru Libre's official political platform mentions taking the control of natural resources, its candidate Pedro Castillo does not seek to nationalize the mining industry and welcomes private investment, the party's legal representative, Ana Maria Córdova, said by phone. Castillo, who will announce some "adjustments" to its platform, he wants a greater share of the company's profits for the benefit of Peruvians, Córdova said. Castillo, a little-known rural school teacher before the elections, will seek to ensure that certain resources better serve the local population, he said, citing some of the highest gas prices in South America despite Peru being a major producer. " Not to expropriate them, not to nationalize or anything, but so that the conditions in some way also have to favor the populations where these industries or mining operations are involved, "he said. "It is simply renegotiating the conditions so that they somehow improve in favor of the population." On June 6, Castillo will face the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori in a second round. Fujimori, from the Fuerza Popular party, warned that his rival's plans to rewrite the constitution and take over strategic companies make him a danger to democracy in the second largest copper-producing country. Either result will increase the risk premium. to invest in Peru, which will result in less investment and supply of copper over time, which will help the price of the metal, according to Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina. Peru represents 11% of the world's supply from copper mines and is also a major producer of zinc, silver and gold. Private capital "will not be touched," and the government will simply seek a larger share of the profits, Cordova said. Government plan remains the same, what will be done are clarification details, and obviously based on the conversations with the other political organizations, there may be some flexibility, "he said.