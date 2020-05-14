Paul Hudson, chief executive of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, explained that the US government was the first to fund research on the vaccine.

The United States would receive first than another country the Covid-19 vaccine from the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi if it is successfully developed, company chief executive Paul Hudson said Wednesday.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Hudson explained that the US government was the first to finance the pharmaceutical research, which now works with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop the vaccine.

In February, HHS announced that the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) would provide funds to Sanofi to develop the vaccine. According to Bloomberg, BARDA has allocated $ 30 million to Sanofi.

“The United States government is entitled to the largest advance order because it is investing in taking the risk, ”said Hudson, warning that Europe is at risk of being left behind if it does not intensify efforts to obtain a vaccine.

“I have been campaigning in Europe to say that the United States will receive the vaccines first. This will be because they have invested to try to protect their population, to restart their economy, “said Hudson.

The development of a vaccine could become a race with uneven consequences for the world, as the World Health Organization (WHO) itself has warned. The United States administration leads Operation Warp Speed, which aims to rapidly develop the vaccine.

In addition, through the program, the United States intends to produce at least 600 million doses a year, a capacity that Sanofi intends to double, according to the interview. (Ntx)