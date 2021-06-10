US withdraws Trump executive orders intended to ban TikTok and WeChat

Jun 9 (.) – President Joe Biden is withdrawing a series of executive orders purporting to ban new downloads from WeChat and TikTok and will order a new Commerce Department review of security concerns raised by those apps, the White House.

The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block the download of the apps by new users and ban other technical operations that, according to Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat, would effectively block the use of the apps in the United States. The courts blocked those orders, so they never went into effect.

Biden’s new executive order repeals the decrees on WeChat and TikTok, along with another from January that targeted eight other fintech and communications applications.

A White House representative said a national security review of TikTok is ongoing.

