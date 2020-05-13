15 minutes. The United States (USA) on Tuesday removed the Swedish refiner Nynas AB from the sanctioned list after a restructuring of the company.

The company had been sanctioned for maintaining business relations with Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa).

“This restructuring, among other things, tightens the controls on the people sanctioned and reduces the interest of sanctioned people below 50%“the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Consequently, US citizens will no longer need an authorization from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to transact with Nynas AB.

The Treasury also stressed that all US citizens continue to be prohibited from doing business with PDVSA.

Nynas AB

The Swedish refiner noted that the PDVSA board, appointed by the Nicolás Maduro regime, sold 35% of its shares to an independent Swedish foundation.

Nymas AB assumes that the Venezuelan oil company has reduced its stake from 50% to 15%.

The United States has dictated in recent years numerous sanctions against Maduro and his allies, focusing on the Venezuelan oil industry, for violations of Human Rights, drug trafficking or corruption.

Venezuela oil

In January 2019, the Trump Administration announced sanctions against PDVSA to achieve a change of government in Venezuela.

The sanctions would affect $ 7 billion in assets, also causing losses of $ 11 billion over the next year.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin remarked that “with immediate effect, in any purchase of Venezuelan oil, money will have to go to blocked accounts“

In this way, the US maintains purchases of Venezuelan oil, of which it is one of the main recipients, but the resulting funds are controlled by Juan Guaidó, recognized by Washington as interim president of Venezuela.