The US withdraws “Real Water” due to reports of death and illness.

Miami World / AP

Federal authorities in the United States ordered the total recall of a Las Vegas bottled water brand, Real Water, and requested its records in the investigation of at least one death and multiple cases of liver problems in people who said they had consumed it.

Brent Jones, the president of the company, and attorneys for the firm and the bottler, AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., did not immediately respond to emails on Friday about the order issued Wednesday by a United States District Court. United. The order paralyzed the production and distribution of the product, which is marketed mainly in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.

Jones and the company did not resort to the request, called a consent decree, nor did they admit wrongdoing pending further hearings. Jones’ and company phones were down.

The product is sold as premium alkalized drinking water in distinctive blue square bottles promoting “E2 Electron Energized Technology”. According to its label, it is a “negative ion infused” water with healthy detoxifying properties.

The federal civil lawsuit identifies the product’s brand as “Re2al Water Drinking Water” and says it is treated with chemicals like caustic soda and a mineral salt.

According to the complaint, the water is drawn from the Las Vegas-area municipal supply, filtered, and processed with potassium hydroxide, or soda; Chemical potassium bicarbonate and magnesium chloride, a salt.

The document denounces the “manufacture and distribution of adulterated and / or mislabeled bottled drinking water and chemical concentrates” that “may have been harmful to health”

The Las Vegas-based Southern Nevada Health District reported five new cases of liver disease believed to be linked to Real Water on Thursday, including the death of a 60-year-old woman with previous pathologies in the county of Clark. The report brought the district’s number of severe non-viral hepatitis cases related to the product to 16.