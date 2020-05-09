US withdraws permission to import Chinese masks due to defects

Federal health officials in the United States have revoked the authorization to import face masks produced by more than 60 factories in China, after failing to meet the standards necessary to protect health workers.

Miami World / AP

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had allowed imports based on tests conducted by the companies. Masks are typically tested and certified by a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before being sold in the United States.

Masks are essential to protect health workers who treat patients with COVID-19. Faced with critical shortages in hospitals, the United States has accepted donations of masks, gloves, and other protective equipment from China and other countries.

Chinese masks are a version of the N95 masks, which have a filter to keep out at least 95% of the particles. The FDA and CDC reported Thursday that tests in the United States showed that dozens of the Chinese masks do not meet the 95% level. Some leaked about 20% of the particles, according to information from the CDC.

Only 14 of the Chinese masks meet the standard, according to the updated list provided by the FDA. Some 80 were previously authorized by the agency in early April.

The FDA said in a letter to health centers that masks can be used to cover faces to reduce the spread of microdroplets in the air when people speak, cough, or sneeze.

The FDA decision this week does not affect imported masks authorized by foreign regulators, such as the European Union.