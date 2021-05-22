US withdraws funds to El Salvador over transparency concerns

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will withdraw financial assistance to El Salvador’s police and transparency agency due to transparency concerns and the decision of the country’s legislature to remove the magistrates of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the US agency announced the decision and reported that the money will now be used to “promote transparency and fight corruption” with the support of “civil society” and human rights organizations in El Salvador.

“Respect for an independent judiciary, a commitment to the separation of powers and a strong civil society are essential components of any democracy,” the agency said on Friday.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, replied on his Twitter account to the announcement, criticizing the fact that USAID made mention of civil society in its statement.

“The NGOs change their name, now they are called CSOs (Civil Society Organizations). It is good that they receive foreign financing, because they will not receive a penny from the Salvadoran people, ”the president wrote.

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly – where Bukele’s party has the majority – dismissed five Supreme Court justices and the country’s attorney general earlier this month. The decision was received with critical eyes by both the US government, the European Union and organizations human rights defenders.

US lawmakers have called on the government to take action in response to the legislature’s actions, such as sanctions and increased scrutiny of aid funds earmarked for El Salvador. Democratic Congressman Albio Sires, wrote on his Twitter account “Applauding” the USAID measure.

“[La decisión] it shows that US taxpayer dollars are not going to be used to legitimize an illegal accumulation of power in El Salvador, ”wrote the member of the House of Representatives. “We must work with allies who want to improve living conditions, not advance a political revenge campaign,” he added.