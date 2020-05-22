15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, announced this Thursday the withdrawal of his country from the Open Skies Treaty, a multilateral agreement to guarantee transparency regarding arms control. He also accused Russia of “perverting” the pact while offering to negotiate a new one with Moscow.

Trump’s announcement further weakens the infrastructure created at the end of the Cold War to control the armament of the two largest nuclear powers in the world. This, after Washington withdrew last year from the INF Treaty with Moscow on short and medium range missiles.

“Russia did not adhere to the treaty, so until they adhere to the treaty, we are going to withdraw,” Trump said in statements to the press at the White House.

“There is very good options for us to reach a new agreement, or that we do something to reform this agreement, “he added.

Departure in November

The Open Skies Treaty of the Organization for European Security and Cooperation (OSCE), in force since 2002, allows its 34 Member States to fly over any part of the territory from the rest of the participants, photographing from the air, in order to ensure that their neighbors or rivals do not prepare military attacks.

The official notice of withdrawal from Washington will be presented this Friday. This implies that in six months, on November 22, the US will no longer be part of the pact. The same that includes Russia, Canada and almost the entire European Union, including Spain.

“However, we could reconsider our withdrawal if Russia complies again completely with the treaty, “said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement.

Accusations to Moscow

“The Open Skies Treaty was supposed to contribute to international security, but has been twisted and perverted in his interpretation and now he is at the service of Russian objectives that go against that security, “said Pompeo.

The United States denounces that Russia prevents monitoring its military exercises from the air. It also does not allow flights over regions where Moscow is believed to have nuclear weapons that could reach Europe. Specifically, in Kaliningrad, not near the separatist Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Further, “Moscow seems to use its Open Skies images to support a new and aggressive Russian doctrine seeking to attack critical infrastructure in the United States and Europe with conventional precision ammunition, “said Pompeo.

American intelligence also believes that Russia may be using its US overflights to identify the country’s infrastructure that may be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Trump was particularly upset that a Russian plane will fly directly over his Bedminster golf club (New Jersey) in 2017, according to The New York Times.

A setback for NATO allies

Trump’s decision could increase tensions with some American allies in NATO. Specifically, those who continue to defend the treaty and fear that, after the withdrawal of the United States, Russia may also prohibit overflights of its territory by the Baltic countries, useful to monitor troop movements.

News of the US withdrawal has long been expected in European capitals. However, leaves much uncertainty about the future of the treaty without the country that promoted its negotiation, originally in 1955 and with greater success in 1992.

Open Skies is the third major arms control treaty that Trump has withdrawn from when he came to power in 2017. This, after turning his back on the nuclear deal with Iran and breaking the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF ) with Russia.

Dispute with Moscow

Only a single pact remains in force between the US and Russia for the reduction of nuclear weapons, the New START. This expires in 2021 and Moscow has proposed to renew it without conditions.

Trump avoided speaking directly about the New START. Instead, he defended in the last year the need to negotiate a new model of arms control with Russia. However, he insists that this pact must also include China, a country that has rejected a possible trilateral pact.

“We will probably come to an agreement with Russia on the arms treaties, and China may be included in that, we’ll see what happens“Trump stressed this Thursday.

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, clarified that what the White House wants is “a new framework for arms control that goes beyond the ideas of the past, of the Cold War, and keeps safe to all the world”.

O’Brien stressed that this new regime must include “both Russia and China,” despite the fact that Beijing’s nuclear arsenal is only a fifth of that of Moscow and Washington.

The US withdrawal from the treaty will take effect shortly after the November elections, in which Trump could lose the White House, but it is not clear whether a hypothetical new president could reverse the president’s decision or should start the process of ratification.