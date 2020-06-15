The use of this drug, initially developed against malaria, was authorized in the US in March for patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday revoked the authorization for emergency use of the hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a treatment for Covid-19, whose use has been promoted by President Donald Trump.

The FDA said that based on new evidence, it was no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of hydroxychloroquine and the related drug, chloroquine, could be effective in treating coronavirus.

« In view of the serious heart accidents and other serious side effects« The known and potential benefits of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine do not outweigh the known and potential risks of their authorized use, » the FDA said in a statement.

Specifically, the FDA cites the results of a clinical study in hospitalized Covid-19 patients that « demonstrates that hydroxychloroquine has had no positive effect on mortality or accelerated recovery«

« We have made it clear throughout this public health emergency that our actions would be guided by science and that our decisions could evolve as we learned more about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, » explained the Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs. , Anand Shah.

The use of this initially developed antimalarial drug was authorized in March for patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus. In April, the FDA already advised doctors not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to patients who did not comply with that premise.

In March and April, Trump defended the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against coronavirus. Then, he stressed that patients « have nothing to lose » taking this medicine and even suggested its use as a preventive measure. On May 18, he announced by surprise at a press conference that he was taking the medicine preventively.

With information from . and Europa Press