US will support WTO proposal to suspend vaccine patents

15 minutes. The Government of US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that it will support the proposal that several countries have presented at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily suspend the intellectual property of vaccines against covid-19.

In a statement, the US Foreign Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, explained that Washington believes “firmly” in the protection of intellectual property, but considers it necessary to increase the production of vaccines to end the pandemic worldwide.

“This is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” argued Tai.

Biden’s decision comes after days of intense debate within the government, which has come under pressure from some business groups and US pharmaceutical giants.

The pharmaceutical sector opposes the temporary suspension of patents because it considers that it could damage its business model. Furthermore, it claims that it will not solve the problems because specific means and know-how are needed to produce the vaccines.

Hopes in third proposal

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers on the progressive wing have lobbied the White House to support the suspension of patents at the WTO.

India and South Africa, supported by dozens of developing nations, have been asking the WTO since October last year to suspend patents for vaccines, tests and treatments against covid-19 so that these drugs can be produced in other countries .

Until now, the US and other producers of these drugs, such as the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and Switzerland, had opposed the suspension.

These countries claim that intellectual property works as an incentive for vaccine development.

Currently, WTO members are evaluating a new proposal from India and South Africa, the content of which has not been disclosed.

Specifically, such a proposal could include strict time limits for suspension, explained WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell.

This proposal is expected to be presented before the next meeting of the WTO General Council, next June.