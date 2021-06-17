US will not support global tax plan with exemptions for China: Yellen

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Jun 16 (.) – The United States will not accept any special treatment for China or other countries that would weaken the global minimum tax regime, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

The United States and other countries are continuing their efforts to convince China to support plans backed by the advanced economies of the Group of Seven on Sunday, he said.

He added that he is hopeful that Beijing will decide that it is interested in supporting the plans, which call for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15%, but made it clear that Washington will not support a weak deal.

“We would not agree to any kind of exemption that significantly weakens the robust global minimum tax regime. Not for China, not for other countries,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee at a hearing. “We want this to work and not be full of loopholes.”

G7 finance officials agreed on June 5 to support a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, the measure endorsed by G7 leaders on Sunday.

However, some countries like China are reluctant to forgo tax incentives to promote policies that range from pushing research and development priorities to attracting foreign investment, including low-tax special economic zones.

An official briefed on the G7 talks told . that China is against the 15% agreed by the G7 and that its condition to support the rate would be to achieve some exemption.

Financial officials from the Group of 20 major economies – including China – will focus on the United States’ global minimum tax proposal when they meet in Venice in July.

(Additional reporting by Dan Burns; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)