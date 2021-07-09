US will no longer detain pregnant migrants, drop Trump policy

The immigration authorities from America will no longer incarcerate routinely at migrants facing deportation if they are pregnant or gave birth Recently, reversing a policy of the Donald Trump government.

The guideline announced Friday does not prevent the Service Immigration and Customs Control (ICE) initiate procedures to deport women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or who gave birth in the last year. But generally, they will no longer be detained while their cases are being resolved, except in “exceptional circumstances”the agency said.

Immigrant and women’s advocacy groups have said the practice of detaining pregnant migrants threatens maternal and fetal health. These groups have also criticized medical care in detention centers for migrants.

This reflects our commitment to treating all people with respect and dignity while enforcing our nation’s laws, ”said ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson.

The change is part of an effort broader administration of President Joe Biden to reverse some Trump-era policies and pursue policies similar to those of the Barack Obama administration. ICE recently adopted draft guidelines to focus arrests on people who recently entered the country without permission, who pose a threat to national security, or who have committed serious crimes.

While these efforts have angered opponents of immigration, the number of people detained has increased dramatically in recent months. There are more than 27,000 people in ICE custody, up from fewer than 14,000 at the end of March, according to data compiled by the Transactional Research Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

Almost 80% of those who are in ICE custody They don’t have a criminal record, and the majority of those they do have is primarily for misdemeanors, according to TRAC.

Advocates praised Friday’s announcement, but said it was not enough. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called on the government to stop detaining anyone who might be at risk during detention.

By law, the ICE is obliged to detain some migrants, including foreigners who have been convicted of certain crimes or terrorist activity. The agency pledged that the “very limited” number of pregnant women detained under the new policy will receive regular medical care as needed.

Any child born in the United States automatically has citizenship American.

emb