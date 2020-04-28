The death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak in the United States could reach more than 74,000 by August, according to an analysis by the University of Washington, often cited by White House officials and public health officials.

Women wear protective masks amid a coronavirus pandemic in Smyrna, Georgia, USA 27/04/2020 REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage

Photo: .

On Monday, the study by the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment (HMI) raised the projected death toll in the U.S. to 74,073 by August 4, a total above the 67,000 predicted a week ago and 60,000 two weeks ago.

The projection suffered a fall from that stipulated a month ago, which predicted about 90 thousand deaths by Covid-19 in the country.

The institute’s director, Christopher Murray, said the death toll would increase if states reopen their economies too soon.

Several US states have reduced restrictions on companies and others are ready to follow this path.

The orders to stay at home issued by governors and the subsequent decisions to slowly reopen economies have become highly debated political issues in recent weeks as the closures have hit the country’s economy.

Deaths from the new coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 56,000 on Monday, according to a . count. The country has the highest worldwide number of confirmed cases of the infection, totaling more than 993 thousand.

Globally, the cases exceeded 3 million, with a total of more than 210,000 deaths, according to . calculations.

