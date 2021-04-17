US welcomes Brazil’s commitment on deforestation, but calls for “immediate measures”

The United States on Friday welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s promise to end illegal deforestation in the Amazon by 2030, but called for “immediate action” to achieve “concrete results.”

“The fact that President Bolsonaro has confirmed the commitment to eliminate illegal deforestation is important,” said Joe’s special envoy. Biden for climate diplomacy, John Kerry.

“We look forward to immediate action and dialogue with indigenous populations and civil society to ensure that this announcement translates into concrete results,” he added in a tweet.

The Brazilian president sent a letter to his US counterpart on Thursday in which he reiterated his “commitment to eradicate all illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030”, a commitment that his country assumed when signing the Paris climate agreement in 2015.

In his letter, he gives his “unequivocal support to the efforts made” by the new US president.

But the far-right leader clarified that this objective can only be achieved “with significant means” and that he hopes to have “all possible support” from the international community, companies and civil society.

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said in an interview with AFP on Friday that if Brazil receives USD 1 billion in aid from the international community, it could reduce illegal deforestation of the Amazon rainforest by up to 40%.

That aid, according to Salles, would serve to strengthen “command and control actions” of deforestation and other illegal activities “and at the same time to create an economic alternative” for the 23 million people who live in the Amazon region (north). , one of the poorest in Brazil despite having vast natural resources.

Much closer to former President Donald Trump than to the current Democratic government of the United States, Bolsonaro will participate on April 22 and 23 in a virtual climate summit led by Biden, with some forty world leaders.

Since the coming to power -in early 2019- of the Brazilian president, a promoter of mining and agricultural exploitation of natural reserves and indigenous territories, deforestation and forest fires in the Amazon have reached worrying levels.

Between August 2019 and July 2020, deforestation increased 9.5% compared to the previous 12 months, with a deforested area equivalent to that of Jamaica.

The Bolsonaro government’s environmental policies are regularly criticized by environmentalists, who are particularly concerned about drastic budget and staff cuts for environmental institutions such as the Ibama institute.

The president also had heated discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron when wildfires devastated large areas of the Amazon in 2019.

With the now US president, the tone was raised in September, when during a debate before the US presidential elections Biden had raised the possibility of economic sanctions if deforestation continued to increase in Brazil.