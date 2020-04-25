Behind anti-settlement protests and supposedly grassroots movements under the slogan “Reopen America”, there are lobbies that aim for more freedom of possession and possession of weapons in the United States, a DW report reveals. quarantine measures against covid-19 were created by arms lobbyists in several American states. The long-term goal of coordinated efforts appears to be to form a broader base in support of easing gun control laws.

Thousands of citizens across the United States have been organizing online to demand an end to confinement orders, under the slogan “Reopen America” ​​(Reopen America).

On their Facebook pages, protest organizers claim that the restrictions are the work of “politicians on a trip of power”, who are “destroying our business, passing laws under the cover of darkness and forcing us to give up our freedoms and subsistence”.

Between April 8 and 16, at least 34 website addresses such as www.reopeniowa.com (for Iowa) or www.reopenpa.com (Pennsylvania) were purchased. This mass record led observers from the network to conclude that it was the so-called “astroturfing” – the practice of making a campaign look grassroots, when in fact it was organized by a single entity.

In fact, most addresses automatically forward to pro-gun sites, which wrongly claim that the Sars-cov-2 virus and the resulting covid-19 virus are “much less lethal than the flu”. A text full of misspellings states that “the president [Donald] Trump was very clear that we must get America to work again very quickly or the ‘cure’ of this terrible disease could be worse than the disease itself. “

Of the 34 registered websites, only 16 are linked to active pages, of which five lead to the Dorr family, in the American Midwest. The sites refer to Iowa, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio – all states that allow public possession of licensed weapons.

But their laws are not liberal enough for the ultra-conservative Dorrs who carry out pro-gun actions in several states. Brothers Ben, Aaron and Chris are especially involved in political campaigns criticizing the Republican Party for not being conservative enough about guns and abortion. However, the Dorrs are enthusiastic supporters of Trump.

Trump and the Second Amendment

Health experts fear that disregard for containment rules and protest clusters will astronomically increase the number of covid-19 infections in the United States. This Saturday (25/04) there were about 927 thousand confirmed cases in the country, with more than 52 thousand deaths. The renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci predicts more than 200 thousand deaths and 1 million infections during the pandemic.

Trump expressed support for the “Reopen America” ​​campaign in three different tweets, on April 17: “LIBEREM MICHIGAN!”, “LIBEREM MINNESOTA!” and “RELEASE VIRGINIA and save our great 2nd Amendment” She’s under siege! “

Since the beginning of his mandate, the American president has repeatedly evoked support for the Second Amendment (Second Amendment) to the US Constitution, which guarantees individual possession and possession of weapons. His administration allowed arms stores to remain open during the pandemic, as “essential” businesses.

On the same day of the tweets, at a coronavirus task force meeting at the White House, Trump reinforced his support for antiquarian protesters: “It’s people who are expressing their opinions. I see where they are and how they are working. They look like very people. responsible for me, but they got a little rough treatment “- a hint that orders to stay home would have been too strict in some states.

Asked why he highlighted Virginia at a later press conference, the US president argued that “in Virginia, I am going well beyond what we are talking about in this horrible plague: they want to take their weapons away.”

Weapons, violence and racism on social media

One of the Dorr brothers, Aaron, has been a politically active pro-weapons activist for over ten years, in a wide palette of political campaigns. His firearms website, Second Amendment Politics, describes his work as “fighting for the Second Amendment in state legislatures, including in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Wyoming, Wisconsin and more”.

In an open letter to Trump in February 2018, his pro-weapons organization and eight others took partial credit for the election of the Republican: “President Trump was elected thanks in large part to the relentless efforts of the gun owners base,” says the letter also signed by Ben and Chris Dorr.

At the moment, more than 200 thousand infonauts are part of the Facebook groups that support the anti-settlement protests organized by the Dorr. Chris, one of the most active members, shared links on the protests on his own page, posts asking how users were affected by the quarantine, and Facebook Live videos of the protests. He introduces himself on the network as “political director of the Pennsylvania Firearms Association”.

Chris Dorr also publicizes on Facebook conspiracy theories that the US government is trying to take away people’s freedom, and claims that if the “abortion mills” had been closed for two weeks, the virus would have “saved more lives than it took “.

Among the comments on his posts are: “I just want to heat up my SKS” (a semi-automatic rifle), and “I have a gun shop and business is better than ever!” Other followers use language associated with the racist Ku Klux Klan group and incite violence, such as “covering tar and feathers” with certain politicians.

The social network declined to comment on this specific issue, but assured that it continues to review content related to the anti-settlement protests: “Unless the government prohibits the event, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For the same reason, events that disobey the governmental social detachment guidelines are not allowed on Facebook, “a company spokesman explained to DW.

