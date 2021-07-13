US warns of link between Janssen vaccine and Guillain-Barré syndrome

A health worker administers a vaccine to a young woman in Calafell (Tarragona), on July 11. (Photo: Ramon Costa / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

Pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson confirmed this Monday that it is investigating with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a possible relationship between its single-dose vaccine against covid and Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

“We are in contact with the FDA and other regulators for the exceptional cases of neurological disorders, Guillain-Barré syndrome, which have been detected after vaccination with the COVID-19 Janssen vaccine,” the company explained in a statement that includes CNN. “The chances of it happening are very low,” they add.

Several US media outlets anticipated this news, reporting that the FDA will issue a notice regarding this issue.

According to The New York Times, which cites sources close to this matter, the FDA has concluded that the probability of developing Guillain-Baré syndrome is between three and five times higher in people who have received the Janssen vaccine. , a subsidiary of the American multinational Johnson & Johnson.

One hundred cases in 12.8 million immunized

Of the 12.8 million people who have received the Janssen vaccine in the United States, about 100 may have developed symptoms, according to The Washington Post.

Most of those affected began to present symptoms two weeks after immunization and in most cases the profile was a man over 50 years of age.

There is no data showing a similar pattern among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare immune system disorder that causes inflammation of the nerves and can lead to pain, numbness, muscle weakness, and difficulty walking.

The Janssen vaccine, which consists of a single dose, already suffered a setback in April when the US authorities stopped its distribution after six cases of cerebral thrombosis were detected in women under 48 who had received the vaccine, of which one passed away. In Spain, in fact, this vaccine is only administered to people over 40 years of age.

The official announcement from the FDA could arrive at the earliest this Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

