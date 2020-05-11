Two economic advisers to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, defended this Sunday the need for an expeditious economic reopening despite the fact that the pandemic is still active and has even sneaked into the White House. Read: 4 million people with COVID-19 go in the world

Comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow, presidential economic adviser, come just two days after a record unemployment record was released, with a loss of 20.5 million jobs in April, and with cases of the new coronavirus still on the rise in several states.

We are getting great marks for the handling of the Corona pandemic virus, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the USA. Compare that to the Obama / Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 Swine Flu. Poor marks, bad polls – didn’t have a clue! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

May 10, 2020

In addition, in recent days, two employees of the “west wing”, where the Oval Office is located – a military man in the service of the president and the spokesperson for vice president Mike Pence – tested positive for the new coronavirus, despite strict health precautions taken there.

As a result of these cases, three front-line members of the crisis unit of the presidency in charge of coordinating the fight against COVID-19 decided to enter a preventive quarantine for their possible exposure to the virus.

Among them are epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, who advises Trump daily, as well as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, and Stephen Hahn, chief of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA ).

People who approach the President and Vice President are continually screened.

Trust in companies

The matter has been dominant in this Sunday’s news broadcasts on American television. If the presidency has not been exempt from the virus under these conditions, how can an ordinary American resume work without fear of being contaminated?

The White House is a huge context, of at least 500 people, probably many more, “Kudlow told ABC.” Those who have tested positive are only a small portion, “he insisted, without specifying a number.

He then defended the presidential will to “reopen the economy” to deal with the “horrible” unemployment figures.

“Why not trust companies?” Kudlow continued. “They know, on their side, that people must be protected” and, “on the other hand, that it is necessary to reactivate as soon as possible to face the economic problem, the recession due to the pandemic,” he said.

Federal and state recommendations, coupled with innovation in the private sector, should allow for a relatively safe reopening, Kudlow argued, although he warned of future unemployment rates that could exceed 20% this month or next.

The virus “won’t go away”

On the other hand, Mnuchin told Fox that he believes there is “considerable risk if economic activity is not restarted.”

“We are talking about what would be permanent economic harm to Americans, and we are going to reopen in a very thoughtful way that will get people back to work safely,” he said.

On the possibility of a new aid package, the Treasury secretary emphasized the need to exercise caution.

We just want to make sure that before we spend a few billion more of taxpayers’ money again, we will do it carefully, “he said.

Trump repeated this week that he believes the virus will simply “go away,” even without a vaccine.

Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health and Safety, spoke out Sunday against the President’s assessment.

“No, this virus will not go away,” he told the Fox network, adding that it will remain “a fundamental problem” in both the United States and the rest of the world until a vaccine is developed.

The Institute of Health Measurements and Assessments (IHME), which produces projections for the new coronavirus, this week raised its prediction of the number of deaths that the pandemic will cause in the United States.

According to his estimate, there will be 137,000 dead as of August 4, a figure that responds to an “explosive” increase in mobility in several states, said the institute’s director, Christopher Murray.

Most states in the United States have started, even tentatively, with the reopening of companies and businesses, which inevitably implies greater displacement and increased risk of contagion.

