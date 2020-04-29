At a press conference, Mike Pence argued that, as the Vice President of the United States, he is regularly tested for the coronavirus.

The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota this Tuesday without wearing a mask, even though the hospital asked visitors to wear it to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Through Twitter, the Mayo Clinic stated that it had informed the vice president about the importance of the use of masks before your visit. However, the tweet was removed less than an hour after it was posted.

Photos and videos from the visit show that Pence did not use masks, while all members of the team that accompanied him, as well as the people at the hospital, did meet the requirement.

During the visit, Pence spoke to the best doctors at the hospital, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz and Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

The vice president also gave a press conference at the facility, during which a reporter asked him why he was not wearing a mask, to which Pence defended his actions.

“As the vice president of the United States, I am regularly screened for the coronavirus, and everyone around me is screened for the coronavirus,” Pence said.

“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it would be a good opportunity to be here to be able to talk to these investigators, these incredible health care personnel and look them in the eye and say ‘thank you,’ ”the official added.

Also, another reporter asked Pence con what frequency is the diagnosis made And if you feel that your decision not to use it today sends a positive message to the American public. The vice president did not answer the last question and merely stated that it is evaluated on a regular basis.

On April 3, President Donald Trump recognized the new guide from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, in which all citizens are recommended to wear face masks in public places, although he said he would not follow the call.

“I just don’t want to use one myself, it’s a recommendation […] sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful desk, I don’t think I see myself wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, ”Trump said back then. (Ntx)