United States Vice President Mike Pence has been put into isolation after his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for covid-19 last Friday. This was announced by Bloomberg this Sunday afternoon. Sources cited by the Associated Press also assure that the vice president is voluntarily limiting his contacts with other people. The announcement comes after three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, also decided to quarantine for being in contact with Miller. Another person close to President Trump, a military personal assistant, also tested positive last week, forcing extreme caution at the White House.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House medical unit and is not in quarantine,” said his spokesman Devin O’Malley. “Also, Vice President Pence has tested negative every day and plans to be in the White House tomorrow.”

Pence, 60, who is responsible for coordinating the response to the coronavirus emergency, has tested negative for a diagnostic test carried out this Sunday, according to Bloomberg sources. Both he and the president regularly undergo diagnostic tests. On Saturday afternoon, he did not attend a scheduled meeting with the president and military commands.

Miller, Pence’s press secretary, is the primary spokesperson for the coronavirus task force that Pence coordinates. He has been almost daily in the Oval Office, at least until two weeks ago the daily press conferences stopped, and the same Thursday he was in the emergency room of the White House, one of the most protected rooms in the country . On Friday, after Miller tested positive, the vice president traveled to Iowa, and six members of his team who had been in direct contact with the spokeswoman were forced to disembark from Air Force Two.

