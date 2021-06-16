US Vice President calls on the Senate to pass law to give citizenship to “dreamers”

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, called on Tuesday the Senate to pass a law to permanently regularize millions of foreigners currently protected from deportation by temporary provisions, including the “dreamers.”

“It is vitally important that we provide a path to citizenship to provide these individuals with a sense of certainty and security,” Harris said, thanking them for their contributions to the country at a DACA anniversary event.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, announced on June 15, 2012, was the executive solution that then-President Barack Obama found to alleviate the failure of the DREAM Act, not passed in 2010 by a Republican-dominated Congress.

The “Law for the Promotion of Progress, Relief and Education for Foreign Minors”, whose acronym in English is DREAM Act, gave rise to the term DREAMers (dreamers), that is, immigrants who arrived illegally in the United States as children, in huge majority from Mexico.

Harris recalled that a new version of the DREAM Act, the “American Dream and Promise Act of 2021”, has already been approved by the House of Representatives. “We call on the Senate to do the same,” he said.

But the text, adopted on March 18 by 228-197 in the Lower House, where Democrats are in the majority, faces a complicated picture in the Upper House, divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

During an earlier hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats pushed for the initiative, which has the strong support of President Joe Biden.

“It is time to allow these people to finally become American citizens,” said Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.

But Republican senators refused to approve the text, which also opens a path to citizenship for holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Forced Departure (DED), mostly Latin Americans.

These two mechanisms of humanitarian protection allow to reside and work legally in the United States, for renewable periods, to those who, due to natural disasters or political crises in their countries of origin, cannot return safely.

Republican Chuck Grassley, the highest-ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, questioned the broad scope of the bill approved by the House, and criticized that it does not incorporate measures for border security.

Other Republicans, like Senator Ted Cruz, also lashed out at the administration. Biden-Harris for generating a “crisis” on the border with Mexico and called the initiative a “massive amnesty” for those who entered the country illegally.

Some 636,000 people are currently under DACA, most of them from Mexico (81%), followed by El Salvador (4%), Guatemala (3%) and Honduras (2%).

But it is estimated that the “dreamers” eligible for DACA, part of the total population of almost 11 million undocumented immigrants estimated in the country, would number about 2 million.

TPS holders number about 320,000, mostly from Central America.