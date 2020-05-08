MADRID, May 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has reported this Thursday that “communication links” with the United States have been suspended since last Sunday, when the alleged naval incursion took place on the Venezuelan coasts of La Guaira as part of the ‘Operation Gideon ‘to overthrow him.

“Not at this time. There have always been communication links, but after May 3 they were cut,” Maduro said during an interview offered to TeleSUR.

The president, however, has stressed that the Venezuelan Executive does try to contact Washington. “We have used three different routes that we have with three different officials from the Donald Trump government and they are completely silent,” he said.

In this sense, Maduro has referred to the alleged naval incursion and has blamed the US president for having ordered it, in addition to ensuring that Venezuela “is one of Trump’s obsession issues”.

Thus, he specified that it is “a covert operation ordered by Donald Trump, Silvercorp subcontractor, supported by Iván Duque – the president of Colombia – and had a contract signed by Juan Guaidó – self-proclaimed” president in charge “of Venezuela– that he was aiming to assassinate the President. “

In addition, Maduro has referred to Guaidó during the interview, and has branded him as “criminal”. “He is a thief, a criminal. Able to sign a contract to kill his political contender,” he said. “It is a failure, someone will have to admit it,” he settled.

THE US AMBASSADOR FOR VENEZUELA, ALSO INVOLVED

Finally, the president of Venezuela has also detailed that James Broward Story, the person Trump intends to appoint ambassador of the North American country to the Caribbean nation, is also involved in the alleged incursion.

“James Story is responsible for this armed mercenary raid that was defeated militarily in Macuto Bay,” he said.

He has also questioned Trump “reward failure” for naming Story as ambassador, since he was the last charge of business that the United States had in Venezuela before the rupture of diplomatic relations. It currently has an office in the Venezuelan Affairs Unit – based at the United States Embassy in Colombia.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the naval incursion is part of ‘Operation Gideon’, which would be a new attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaidó to overthrow Maduro by military means. The Bolivarian leader says he has evidence that Guaidó signed a $ 212 million contract with the US company Silvercorp to plan and launch “Operation Gideon.”

Silvercorp director ex-green beret Jordan Goudreau has confirmed this and maintains the plan is ongoing. For his part, J.J. Rendón, Guaidó’s political adviser, has confirmed in separate interviews with the ‘Washington Post’ and CNN the existence of the contract, although he said that he and Voluntad Popular member Sergio Vergara signed it, not Guaidó. The objective was to “capture or eliminate” Maduro to establish Guaidó in power, but “Operation Gideon” did not finally receive the green light, he said.