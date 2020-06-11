The experimental vaccine against Covid-19 from the American biotechnology company Moderna, co-financed by the United States government, will enter the third and final phase of clinical trials in July with 30,000 volunteers, the company announced.

This is the decisive phase of the trials, which will allow us to see, in a large sample of healthy people, whether the vaccine is more effective than preventing a coronavirus infection than a placebo.

The protocol with the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) was completed and the trial will be conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Moderna is – along with the University of Oxford, which also launched a large-scale trial of 10,000 volunteers and awaits the first results in September – at the forefront of the global vaccine race.

The biotech company received $ 483 million from the United States government.

On May 18, it announced encouraging first results for a small number of volunteers (eight), as part of the first phase of clinical trials.

Phase 2, which includes 600 volunteers, started in late May. Vaccination is done in two separate 28-day doses. Half of the participants receive a placebo at random.

If the dose chosen for the tests (100 micrograms) proves to be effective, Moderna plans to produce 500 million doses per year and “possibly up to a billion”.

The company is one of five in which the administration of President Donald Trump has bet in the context of its operation “Warp Speed” (at the speed of light), according to the New York Times, along with AstraZeneca (industrial partner of Oxford Vaccine), Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer.

The goal is to manufacture 300 million doses of vaccines by January 2021.

Moderna’s technology, based on messenger RNA, has never been shown to be effective against other viruses. Its objective is to provide the body with the genetic information necessary to preventively promote protection against the coronavirus.

