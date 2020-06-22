WASHINGTON, June 22 (.) – The sale of used homes in the United States fell in May to its lowest level in more than nine and a half years, strengthening expectations of a strong contraction in real estate market activity in the second quarter due to the alterations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday that sales of used homes declined 9.7%, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.91 million units last month, the most Low since October 2010.

Economists polled by . had expected a drop of 3% to 4.12 million units.

Used home sales, which make up about 90% of US home sales, had a year-on-year decline of 26.6% in May, the biggest annual decline since 1982.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani; edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)