US urges “peaceful” elections in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru

The head of diplomacy of the United States (USA), Antony Blinken. He urged this Friday that this weekend’s elections in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru be “fair, free and peaceful.”

“I wish the citizens of Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru successful elections on April 11 that are fair, free, accessible and peaceful,” the Secretary of State said in a statement.

In the midst of the pandemic and the crisis, Peru and Ecuador hold presidential elections this Sunday and Bolivia a second round of elections to elect the governors of La Paz, Tarija, Chuquisaca and Pando.

In the case of Peru, there are no favorites for the elections and no candidate exceeds 10%, according to the latest polls published in the country, which since 2018 has seen four presidents pass.

Ecuador, on the other hand, is holding a close second round between the left-wing candidate Andrés Arauz – a dolphin of former president Rafael Correa – and the right-wing banker, Guillermo Lasso.

Blinken indicated that respect for results, fundamental freedoms and accountability must go hand in hand with a vote that is “free and fair.”

“Democracy flourishes when citizens and governments actively promote equality before the law and human rights for all,” added the senior official.

Blinken added that in the Americas and other regions, history shows “that societies that follow an undemocratic path have difficulties to regain lost ground.”