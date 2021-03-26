US University will pay USD 1 billion for sexual abuse of gynecologist

A major California university has agreed to pay more than $ 1 billion in compensation to hundreds of alleged victims of sexual abuse by a campus gynecologist, a lawyer for the plaintiff said Thursday.

The University of Southern California (USC) reached a settlement for $ 842.4 million approved in Los Angeles Superior Court, attorney Gloria Allred said in a statement. In addition, it will pay another $ 215 million in a 2018 federal class action case.

“The largest sexual assault settlement against a university in American history,” Allred noted.

Gynecologist George Tyndall was accused of abuse by hundreds of patients during medical examinations throughout his 30-year career, in a major scandal at the university level.

The allegations against Tyndall, ranging from inappropriate touching to rape, date back to 1990.

The youngest alleged victim was 17 years old.

The doctor, now 74, was also accused of taking photos of the patients’ genitals, touching their breasts and making lewd comments about their physique, as well as racist and homophobic.

According to the allegations, Tyndall especially targeted minority students, including several from the university’s large Asian student population.

Hundreds of his former patients sued the university for failing to adequately respond to the allegations against Tyndall, claiming the institution was aware of the doctor’s actions but continued to allow him access to students.

Tyndall was not investigated by USC officials until 2016 and was allowed to withdraw under an agreement with the university, the financial details of which have not been disclosed.

USC reached an “agreement in principle” to pay $ 215 million in a federal class action case in 2018, but 702 plaintiffs chose not to participate in that agreement and filed a lawsuit in state court.

“The size of this settlement is testament to the enormous damage that George Tyndall’s vicious action caused our clients,” the Manly, Stewart & Finaldi law firm, representing 234 of the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

“It also speaks to USC’s guilt in employing Tyndall for 30 years and ignoring a large number of complaints and evidence of his misdeeds,” he added.

There was no immediate response from USC.

The university president resigned in 2018 amid pressure from 200 professors to resign over the scandal.

Los Angeles police opened their own investigation, and in 2019 the doctor was arrested and charged with multiple counts of penetration and sexual assault against 16 young women.

Now, he is awaiting trial and could face a sentence of up to 53 years in prison if convicted, according to the district attorney’s office.