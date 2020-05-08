TheUnited States unemployment rateit shot up more than ten percentage points, to stand at 14.7% in April, which is itsbiggest monthly increase in history, as well as the worst data recorded in the country since there are records, according to figures published this Friday by the labor statistics office of the US Department of Labor.

Regarding jobs, the situation generated byCovid-19 coronaviruscaused thedestruction of 20.5 million jobsin the fourth month of the year. In March, the crisis associated with the pandemic destroyed 870,000 jobs.

In October 2009, the peak of the global financial crisis that started in 2008, the unemployment rate in the United States reached 10%, while the all-time high was in December 1982, when it reached 10.8%. Thus,the unemployment rate has escalated in a month to its highest levell since records began in 1948.

When it comes to job destruction, theelimination of almost 22 million jobsBetween March and April, it has caused the number of employed persons to drop to its worst level since February 2011. The worst month for employment afterthe 2008 crisisIt occurred in March 2009, when 800,000 jobs were destroyed.

The record of job destruction of the entire historical series, which began in1939, was registered in September 1945. In that month 1,959 million jobs were cut as a result of the end of theWWIIon the Pacific front after the surrender of Japan.

The number of long-term unemployed, those who have been unemployed for a minimum of 27 weeks, fell to 939,000 people, equivalent to a reduction of 225,000 unemployed. Its weight with respect to the total number of unemployed contracted by more than 10 percentage points, to 4.1%.

On its side, the total number of unemployed people was 23,078 million people, which increased by 15,938 million unemployed in March. For its part, the participation rate in the labor market fell by more than two percentage points, to 60.2%. Regarding March,the active population decreased by 6,432 million people.

By groups of workers, lThe unemployment rate among women was 15.5%, more than 11 points higher than that of March, while among men it increased by 9 points, up to 13%. Unemployment among young people doubled in the last month, to 31.9%.

In the fourth month of the year, the number of employees in theconstruction sank 975,000 people, while the manufacturing industry laid off 1.33 million workers. The biggest falls were in the leisure sector,tourism and hospitality(7,653 million less), that of transport and retail trade (3,057 million less), in that ofeducation and health(2,544 million less) and that of professional services (2,128 million less)

The duration of the average work week increased by one tenth, to 34.2 hours in April. At the same time, median hourly earnings grew $ 1.34 from the previous month, to $ 30.01.

Likewise, the Department of Labor has reported that the number of jobs created in February has been revised downwards, to 230,000 (45,000 fewer), while the figure for March has been adjusted to -870,000 jobs (169,000 fewer) .

.