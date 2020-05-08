The market expects a historic rise in the United States unemployment rate this Friday. The April employment report is expected to show an escalation of this to 14% -15%, according to expert estimates, from 4.4% the previous month and 3.5%, minimum 50 years, from just two months ago. Despite this terrible reference, Stock markets advance positions this Friday as they hold onto the trade rally between the US and China.

Naeem Aslam, chief analyst at AvaTrade, stresses that It is surprising how far US equities are ignoring what is happening to the world’s largest economy.. “The US stock market has paid little or no attention to this. For example, the Nasdaq is already trading positive for the year, recovering from all its losses. The S & P500 is not far from achieving the same status; it is likely to be it is only a matter of weeks, if not days, for the index to recover its losses this year given its bullish momentum, “explains this analyst.

The employment report is also expected to show that 22.1 million jobs were cut last month compared to 701,000 in March.

European stock markets rise between 0.5% and 1% at this time, while US futures advance 1% on average. Investors celebrate the telephone meeting held by trade representatives of the USA and China this morning to approach postures after the last friction due to the crossed accusations on the responsibility of the virus.

“Both parties noted that should strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperationstrive to create an atmosphere and favorable conditions for the implementation of phase one of the economic and trade agreement between the United States and China, promoting positive results, “said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in a note.

