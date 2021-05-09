US “undoubtedly” underestimates deaths from COVID-19, says White House adviser

COVID-19, which has officially left 581,000 fatalities since the beginning of 2020 in the United States, has “without a doubt” claimed the lives of many more people in this country, the most affected by the pandemic, estimated on Sunday the medical adviser of the White House, Anthony Fauci.

When asked about a new study published this week by the University of Washington, which puts more than 900,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the United States, Fauci did not corroborate those data.

But the immunologist acknowledged that health authorities “have said from the beginning that an underestimation” of mortality “was very likely.”

“This model suggests a significant number” of 900,000 deaths, “setting the underestimation slightly higher than I would have thought,” he explained.

“But I think that without a doubt (…) we have underestimated and continue to underestimate” the mortality of the covid, he stressed, pointing to a “historical” pandemic to justify the difficulty of an accurate count.

Regarding the vaccination campaign, Fauci pointed out that 58% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose and more than 110 million people (a third of the total population) are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has set a goal for 70% of adults to receive at least one dose before the national holiday on July 4, but the vaccination campaign is slowing down as it tries to reach the most skeptical or indifferent.

