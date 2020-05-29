Photo: Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB)

BOGOTÁ, Colombia.- A specialized brigade of the United States Army will support peace and the fight against drug trafficking in June in areas of Colombia hit by violence, crime and poverty, some of the border with Venezuela, said the US Embassy. without specifying the number of displaced military personnel.

The United States Embassy in Colombia detailed in a statement that a Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) “is coming to help Colombia” in its fight against drug trafficking.

It is the first time that this brigade has worked with a Latin American country, a fact that “reaffirms once again the commitment of the United States to Colombia, its best ally and friend in the region,” he underlines.

SFAB Troop

“SFAB’s mission in Colombia is an opportunity to show our mutual commitment against drug trafficking and support for regional peace, respect for sovereignty and the lasting promise to defend shared ideals and values,” said the commander in chief of the United States Southern Command (Southcom), Admiral Craig Faller, cited in the information.

The American admiral maintains close ties with the authorities of Brazil and Colombia, border countries with Venezuela whose ruler, Nicolás Maduro, is accused of drug trafficking and terrorism by the United States.

Washington has offered since last month to pay millionaire rewards for the head of Maduro and those of his main lieutenants, in addition to having displaced a considerable naval war force in the Caribbean for a few weeks.

READ HERE EUU offers a reward of USD 15 million for Maduro’s arrest

READ HERE President Bolsonaro signs military agreement with the US Southern Command

READ HERE Iran and Russia are playing for Maduro at sea and in the Security Council

«ALARMANTE NOTICIA» NOT ONLY FOR MATURE THE FARC SAY

The now FARC political party assured that the forthcoming arrival in Colombia of this US Army brigade is part of a plan to destabilize regional peace and militarily attack Venezuela.

This “alarming news” means that “a plan to destabilize peace on the continent” has been launched, because “no one doubts that this situation is developed as part of the Trump administration’s strategy of military aggression against Venezuela and that the Colombian government irresponsibly puts homeland as the beachhead for the destabilizing strategy against the neighboring country and the continent, “a FARC statement said.

He proposed a mobilization “against this pretense of destabilization and violence in the region” since he considers that governments cannot use the immobility resulting from confinement against the coronavirus “to impose on us a war that will bring terrible consequences for our peoples.”

ADVICE AND HELP

SFAB is a specialized unit of the United States Army formed to advise and assist operations in allied nations.

His mission in Colombia will begin in early June and will last for several months, during which he will focus his efforts mainly on the Future Zones defined by the Colombian Government.

The Future Zones strategy is a plan of the Government of Colombian President Iván Duque, which will allow the State to intervene comprehensively, with security, justice and social investment, the regions most affected by violence, crime and poverty.

The initiative will be developed in five regions of the country: the Pacific of Nariño (southwest); the Catatumbo, bordering Venezuela; Bajo Cauca and southern Córdoba (northwest), Arauca (east) and Chiribiquete and nearby National Natural Parks, in the Amazon, which are the areas with the largest coca crops in the country.

FIGHT AGAINST DRUG TRAFFICKING, A PRIORITY

The Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, and the commander of the Military Forces, General Luis Fernando Navarro, have said that for the Colombian Government, the fight against drug trafficking is a priority shared with the United States, as it is one of the main engines of violence that affects communities and social leaders.

“At no time will there be transit of foreign troops, nor will they participate in military operations. Military operations are carried out exclusively by Colombian troops, “said the Defense Minister, stressing that this brigade is” an elite group of a purely consultative and technical nature to improve effectiveness in the fight against drug trafficking. “

Colombia has 212,000 hectares of coca leaf, the raw material for cocaine (208,000 hectares in 2018), while its capacity to produce the drug increased to 951 metric tons from 879 tons in 2018, according to the National Policy Office of White House Drug Control.

This South American country faces permanent pressure from the United States, the main destination for its cocaine shipments, to reduce the cultivated area and drug trafficking exports.

Colombia, with a strategic position for being surrounded by two oceans, is considered one of the world’s largest cocaine producers, an activity in which drug trafficking groups are involved, criminal gangs made up of far-right former paramilitaries, the ELN guerilla, as well as dissent. FARC allies with Maduro, according to the US indictment.