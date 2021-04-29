US Treasury yields rise to maximum two weeks after Biden speech, GDP data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Apr 29 (Reuters) – The yield on U.S. Treasuries peaked in two weeks on Thursday after President Joe Biden proposed trillions of dollars in new spending, and following data showing growth accelerated in the first quarter, driven by aid to households and businesses.

* Biden proposed a comprehensive $ 1.8 trillion package of measures for families and education. That is in addition to a $ 2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan that would be paid for by increasing taxes on American businesses.

* Market participants are concerned that Treasury issues will have to increase to pay for spending.

* “There is considerable uncertainty about how much will be offset by higher taxes and how much rates will have to go up to offset this increased supply,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

* Yields also rose after the Commerce Department announced that the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) beat forecasts with growth of 6.4% in quarterly terms in the first quarter.

* In a separate report, the Labor Department said the number of people who applied for state unemployment benefits in the United States last week stood at 553,000, higher than expected.

* Yields on benchmark 10-year notes rose five basis points to 1.674%, their highest level since April 13.

* Returns were briefly down after GDP data, before recovering. They are up from 1.531% last week but remain below the one-year highs of 1,776% reached in March.

* Yields fell Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it’s too early to talk about a reduction in bond purchases because the economy is still far from meeting the bank’s employment and inflation targets. central.

