US Treasury yields rise on producer price data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Apr 9 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after better-than-expected producer price data for March that showed a rebound in inflation, in line with others suggesting that the world’s largest economy is on the way to recover from the pandemic.

* Overall US yields hit session highs after PPI figures. But in the afternoon they moved away from the high part of the price, as has happened all week.

* “I think the market is willing to give a little benefit of the doubt to the Federal Reserve, which said the first wave of inflation would be transitory,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading, but noted that yields have dropped from its highs.

* At an International Monetary Fund event on Thursday, Fed Chief Jerome Powell said that increased spending as the U.S. economy reopens, along with supply bottlenecks, will likely drive prices up. this year, but not the kind of annual increases that would constitute inflation.

* Data on Friday showed US producer prices rose more than expected in March, marking the biggest annual rise in nine and a half years and in line with expectations of higher inflation as the economy reopens.

* Looking ahead to next week, investors will be on the lookout for auctions totaling $ 120 billion in three-, 10- and 30-year debt, which could push prices and drive returns up. They also await US consumer price data, with the monthly index expected at 0.2% and an annual advance of 1.5%.

* In the afternoon in New York, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1,662% from 1,632% on Thursday. The 20-year yield defied the trend with a slight drop to 2,223% from 2,224% in the previous round.

* 30-year returns rose to 2.337% from 2.322% on Thursday, while those on five-year papers, which normally reflect interest rate expectations, rose for the first time in five days to 0.875% from 0.84% ​​in the previous day.

* The yield curve, which has become a barometer of risk in the bond market, steepened on Friday following the data. The spread between the 2- and 10-year rates rose to 149.90 basis points.

(Report by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)