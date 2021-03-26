US Treasury Yields Rise, But Hold Recent Highs

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Mar 26 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday but remained below last week’s year-highs as investors were torn between expectations of faster economic growth. and higher inflation versus quarterly equilibrium that is increasing demand for short-term bonds.

* Treasury volatility has declined this week as buyers return to the market, pushing the 10-year paper return back below the one-year high of 1,754% that hit the week. pass.

* “I think we started to see increased demand as that volatility started to stabilize a bit,” said Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

* The return of the benchmark gained 6 basis points on the day to 1,669% after it fell to 1,589% on Wednesday.

* Data released on Friday showed that in February, US consumer spending had its biggest decline in 10 months.

* US President Joe Biden will unveil a multi-million dollar plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure next week, though that spending is likely to take longer to impact the economy.

