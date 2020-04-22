BOSTON, Apr 22 (.) – US Treasury bond returns rose on Wednesday as share prices jumped, though they remained at relatively low levels as investors remain skeptical about efforts to reopen the economy in the country in the middle of the pandemic.

* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 3.2 basis points to 0.6033% in morning trading.

* Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the increases reflect investors began to return to stocks after two days of heavy losses on the US stock market.

* But for yields to show a significant increase, indicating that investors are willing to take more risks, the market would require seeing greater efforts on the part of the authorities to help companies reopen.

* “People are willing to take some risk, the question is how much,” said Phifer.

* Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday thanks to earnings reports that buoyed investor sentiment after a two-day selloff due to a record collapse in oil prices, although companies warned of more negative impacts in the coming years. months.

* Billions of federal stimulus dollars have helped stocks recover from the March lows.

* The part of the curve that is closely followed by investors and that measures the differential between two and 10-year bonds was 39 basis points, about 3 points above the close on Tuesday.

* The yield on two-year bonds, which traditionally moves in line with interest rate expectations, rose less than one point to 0.2072% in morning trading.

(Report by Ross Kerber in Boston; edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)