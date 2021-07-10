US Treasury yields rise and cut streak of eight sessions of losses

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jul 9 (.) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, curbing an eight-session price hike that had been fueled in part by fears that the economic recovery will slow on a surge. of COVID-19 infections in many parts of the world.

* Recent data on the US labor market and services sector have led investors to believe that the US economy may not be strengthening as fast as initially anticipated and that some underlying weakness may be emerging.

* On the other hand, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has raised concerns that economies around the world may have to re-impose some restrictions.

* Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to apply in the coming weeks to US and European regulatory bodies to authorize a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of an increased risk of infection six months after inoculation and by the spread of the Delta variant.

* “As we go through the summer here, some fears are starting to grow that in the fall we might be closing again, that’s really a concern,” said Tom di Galoma, Managing Director of Seaport Global Holdings.

* The yield on 10-year notes rose 7 basis points to 1.358% after plunging to 1.25% on Thursday, its lowest level since Feb. 16.

* The eight-day decline for 10-year performance marked the longest losing streak for the benchmark return since a nine-session dip that ended on March 3, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was winning velocity.

* Other factors that helped the profitability drop were recent volatility in oil markets, a lack of supply with a shortage of longer-term government auctions this week and a market that was largely short, according to analysts.

* The spread between two-year and 10-year yields was 114.1 basis points after crushing to 104.2 a day earlier, the lowest since February 12.

* The 30-year bond yield rose 7.5 basis points to 1.985% after falling to 1.856% on Thursday, marking its lowest level since February 2.

