US Treasury Yields Rise Amid Unexpected June Retail Sales Rise

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jul 16 (.) – U.S. Treasury yields rose from week-long lows on Friday after data showed retail sales unexpectedly rose in June, although doubts about the strength of the economic recovery and the moderate policy of the Federal Reserve were seen as limits to yields in the short term.

* Demand for goods remained strong even as spending is shifting to services, reinforcing expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter.

* Retail sales recovered 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. May data was revised down to show that sales fell 1.7% instead of 1.3% as previously reported.

* The data was “a little better,” said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, yields remain close to last week’s lows.

* Yields have fallen since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday promised “powerful support” for America’s economic recovery, noting that he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support for the economy due to a recent surge in inflation.

* “I think most people were expecting higher returns right now, just from the economy reopening (…) but Powell is pretty dovish so it’s really tough. high returns so far this year, “Lederer said.

* The yield on the 10-year benchmark notes rose three basis points to 1.331%, remaining above the five-month lows of 1.250% that it marked last week and below the 1.776% that it touched in March.

* The yield curve between two-year and ten-year notes steepened to 108 basis points.

